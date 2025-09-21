Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) –Abu Dhabi's public parks are no longer just green spaces; they've become dynamic outdoor classrooms where students can connect with nature and enrich their education.

Moving beyond their role as recreational destinations, Abu Dhabi’s parks now offer educational programmes tailored to different school levels. Students engage with biodiversity, discover native plants and animals, and learn environmental responsibility through practical activities that foster critical thinking and connect theory with real-world experience.

Umm Al Emarat Park stands out as a leading example, offering specialised packages for schools. Primary students explore animals and desert plants, while preparatory-level workshops highlight Bedouin hospitality, sustainability, and desert adaptation. Secondary students conduct applied studies on ecosystems and learn about the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Since the programme’s launch in 2016, more than 80,000 students have participated, including 3,372 in the 2024–2025 academic year.

Rasha Qabbalawi, spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said the park aims to “combine learning and fun in the heart of nature, opening doors of discovery for students through interactive experiences.” She added that the park seeks to strengthen young generations’ ties to Emirati heritage, raise awareness of sustainability, and expand partnerships with schools to deliver innovative educational programs.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality is also developing several public parks into educational spaces with modern facilities and environmental programs. Through workshops and school partnerships, the municipality promotes awareness of biodiversity, water conservation, recycling, and sustainable practices.

Future plans include closer collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education and Knowledge to integrate green spaces into school curricula, turning parks into open-air learning laboratories that foster a love of nature and social responsibility.