'National campaign on startups' milestone in empowering entrepreneurship: Ministry of Finance

ABU DHABI, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) -- Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said: “The national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, represents a milestone in empowering entrepreneurship and national projects, enhancing their role in the economy. It reflects the wise vision of our leadership in making entrepreneurship a main driver of sustainable development and a magnet for talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world.”

He added: “Since its establishment, the Ministry of Finance has prioritised supporting entrepreneurial projects and entrepreneurs through an integrated package of qualitative policies and initiatives that have contributed to creating a stimulating business environment. We at the Ministry view this campaign as a strategic platform that strengthens the integration between government policies and national programmes, through broad partnerships with government, private, and academic entities. This will provide Emirati youth and innovators with greater opportunities for training, financing, and presenting innovative solutions that contribute to the development of various economic sectors. We also believe that investment in entrepreneurship is a direct investment in the country’s future and its competitiveness at regional and international levels.”

He concluded: “The success of this campaign will build on the UAE’s achievements in creating an innovation- and knowledge-based economy and will strengthen its position as a global capital for entrepreneurship in line with its ambitious vision ‘We the UAE 2031,’ through qualitative initiatives and programmes. From our side, the Ministry of Finance will remain a pivotal partner and a key supporter of various national initiatives, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global incubator for entrepreneurship and a leading destination for creative and ambitious national projects.”

Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said: “The national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World,’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reflects the UAE leadership’s steadfast commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and advancing the role of national projects in driving the economy. This pioneering initiative affirms that entrepreneurship is a strategic approach that supports economic diversification and ensures long-term sustainability, while cementing the UAE’s position as a global destination for talent, innovators, and entrepreneurs—empowering creative ideas to become impactful success stories both locally and globally.”

She added: “The Ministry of Finance has launched several innovative initiatives to support and empower entrepreneurs, including the federal procurement platform, which offers startups wider opportunities to compete for federal contracts and tenders by simplifying procedures and granting priority access. It also organises training and awareness programmes to strengthen their capacity to participate in the government supply chain, in addition to facilitating access to financing through specialised programmes and partnerships. The Ministry’s participation in this campaign comes through collaboration with government, private, and academic entities, which together contribute to creating an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem, offering expanded opportunities for training, financing, and mentorship—ultimately boosting the contribution of startups to the country’s non-oil GDP. Moreover, the Ministry has built partnerships with local and international institutions to exchange expertise and provide practical tools that facilitate the growth and expansion of national projects.”

She continued: “Building on these efforts, the Ministry of Finance will continue to introduce new initiatives in the coming phase aimed at maximising the use of available resources and providing an even more attractive business environment for entrepreneurs, aligned with the requirements of the digital economy and sustainable innovation. These efforts complement the objectives and programmes of the national campaign and will reinforce the UAE’s position as a global capital for entrepreneurship and as a genuine testbed for creative ideas and innovative projects.”



