UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Event

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE is gearing up to host the World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025, organised by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in collaboration with the International Maritime Organisation, from 30th September to 1st October, under the theme: “Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity.”

The event will bring together ministers, dignitaries, officials, and experts from around the world to discuss the strategic issues facing the global maritime transport industry and explore ways to advance it in line with the latest sustainable practices. The event aims to enhance the exchange of expertise and unify international efforts to protect the marine environment and increase the efficiency of global trade.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The UAE’s hosting of this global maritime event marks a new milestone in our journey to solidify the country’s position as a global hub for the maritime transport industry and a preferred destination for innovation and technological advancement in this vital sector.

We are committed to working with international partners to exchange expertise and adopt sustainable solutions that ensure the safe and responsible use of resources, striking a balance between economic growth and the protection of the marine environment, while supporting the global sustainable development goals.”

He added, “The UAE has become one of the world’s leading and influential maritime hubs, thanks to the regulations and practices that have enhanced maritime safety standards and environmental protection. The UAE also plays a key role in driving the transition towards clean energy alternatives in the maritime sector.

Moreover, the country has evolved into a global platform that brings together decision-makers and experts to develop advanced solutions and technologies aligned with the International Maritime Organisation’s directions and supportive of the sector’s decarbonisation goals.”

He explained that the sector has, over the decades, been a key pillar of the country’s economic ecosystem and a central driver of its developmental vision. This success is attributed to the UAE’s advanced ports and highly efficient logistics services.

Al Mazrouei said, “Since joining the International Maritime Organisation, the UAE has been committed to adopting the best international practices and updating its laws to keep pace with rapid developments. It was among the first countries to ratify the core conventions on safety, environment, and operations, which has strengthened its position as an attractive and secure maritime environment for investment and business.”

He explained that the UAE’s strategic location at the crossroads of global trade routes has made it a pivotal link in international supply chains. The country has capitalised on this advantage by developing integrated ports and free zones, along with advanced logistical and digital infrastructure, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a commercial and cultural bridge connecting East and West, and supporting global trade with efficiency and reliability.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that environmental sustainability is a firmly established priority in the UAE’s maritime policies. The country has launched pioneering initiatives, most notably the Green Recycling Yards project, which focuses on the safe and eco-friendly offshore recycling of ships. The UAE has also developed green infrastructure to supply ships with low-sulphur fuel and natural gas and has supported the use of biofuels and green methanol.

He pointed out that the UAE has developed an integrated maritime system, including the National Maritime Navigation Centre, which serves as a national platform for the 24/7 management and operation of the country’s vessel traffic monitoring system. In addition, the National Single Window for Maritime Services facilitates electronic processing for ship and port operators, enhancing operational efficiency and saving time.

Furthermore, the UAE has adopted advanced digital solutions for maritime data exchange in line with the highest international standards. It has also launched programmes to qualify national talent by equipping them with specialised knowledge and expertise, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading, reliable, and attractive maritime environment for global investment and partnerships.

He added that human capital is the foundation of sustainable leadership, which is why the UAE has established specialised maritime academies such as the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and the Sharjah Maritime Academy. These efforts have resulted in the graduation of 497 Emirati officers and engineers, including 100 women, who now hold leadership and operational roles across ports, vessels, and research centres.