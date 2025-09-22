RUWAD funding for citizens projects reaches AED44 million

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Fatima Hassan Al Ali, Director of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), revealed that since its establishment in 2005, the Foundation has funded numerous citizens’ projects with a total value of approximately AED44 million. This funding highlights the Foundation’s vital role in enhancing the business environment of the emirate.

Speaking on the sidelines of the announcement of “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” campaign, she confirmed that over 10,000 male and female entrepreneurs have been trained, and that the number of active members in the Foundation’s membership programme has exceeded 1,500, offering an integrated support network for entrepreneurs.

Fatima Hassan Al Ali affirmed that the Foundation continues to empower entrepreneurs and support national projects, achieving remarkable results in financing, training, and consulting programmes aimed at enhancing Sharjah’s business environment.

Al Ali emphasised that the Foundation’s financing programme has supported a large number of citizens’ projects, underscoring the Foundation’s significant contribution to Sharjah’s business climate.

Al Ali noted that the Foundation has delivered over 1,000 specialised consultations, covering legal, technical, and administrative matters. It also organises various training programmes, including short courses and specialised qualifications such as professional diplomas in entrepreneurship.

Al Ali confirmed that all performance indicators for 2024 have surpassed targets. She expressed the Foundation’s ambition, through the "Entrepreneur Capital of the World" campaign, to double these achievements, emphasising the campaign’s role in offering increased support and facilitation for entrepreneurs.

