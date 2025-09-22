Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers explored prospects for bilateral trade and investment during a meeting with Professor Dr. Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The discussions focused on strengthening the ties between the business communities in both markets and advancing economic partnership and cooperation across key priority sectors.

The meeting was held during an official visit to Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, by a high-level delegation led by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The mission sought to enhance bilateral relations and deepen cooperation, with the goal of boosting trade and investment flows and unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both Dubai and North Macedonia.

The high-level meeting, attended by senior government officials, and representatives from chambers of commerce in North Macedonia, focused on advancing strategies to accelerate trade and investment growth in promising sectors. The visit builds on the momentum of an earlier delegation to Dubai in April this year, when the Prime Minister of North Macedonia visited Dubai Chambers.

Professor Dr. Hristijan Mickoski emphasised the importance of the meeting. He noted that the Dubai delegation’s visit opens new opportunities to deepen bilateral economic ties, forge partnerships, and advance joint projects and investments, particularly in areas including trade, energy, tourism, agriculture, and technology.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah commented, “We remain committed to advancing international trade cooperation and building bridges for joint economic activity with partners worldwide, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global business hub. This visit to North Macedonia reflects our ongoing efforts to explore new avenues for trade, unlock opportunities across key growth sectors, and promote the flow of bilateral investments that drive sustainable economic growth.”

During the meeting, Dubai Chambers highlighted the emirate’s competitive advantages as a hub for the expansion of North Macedonian businesses across diverse sectors, together with the attractive opportunities available for Macedonian companies in Dubai. High-potential products identified for Macedonian companies to increase exports to Dubai include pharmaceuticals, apparel, bakery products, preserved vegetables, marble and stone, mineral waters, and copper wire.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and North Macedonia reached a value of AED1.8 billion during the five-year period from 2020-2024. The number of North Macedonian companies registered with Dubai Chamber of Commerce increased from just nine at the end of 2020 to 56 by mid-2025, representing significant growth of 522% in under five years. Key sectors for Macedonian companies operating in Dubai include Real Estate, Renting & Business Services, Trading & Services, Social & Personal Services, Construction, and Education.

The visit came as part of a series of international trade missions organised by Dubai Chambers under the ‘Growth Corridors’ initiative, which aims to deepen economic and commercial cooperation between Dubai and high-potential global markets.

The initiative is designed to open new channels for high-level dialogue and collaboration, strengthen bilateral business relations, foster strategic partnerships, launch joint ventures, and promote sectoral integration. It also reflects Dubai’s proactive response to evolving global economic dynamics, legislative frameworks, and investment incentives, empowering Dubai-based companies to expand into new markets with greater confidence, resilience, and efficiency.