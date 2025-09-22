DFSA launches 2025 cohort of Masaar graduate programme

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today launched the 2025 cohort of its Masaar graduate programme – a flagship initiative designed to prepare talented UAE Nationals for careers in financial regulation and to advance Dubai and the UAE’s ambition to build world-class national capabilities in financial services.

This year’s cohort welcomes six UAE National graduates who were carefully selected for their strong academic background, professional potential, and commitment to public service, and who will now embark on a two-year journey to become the next generation of financial regulators.

The DFSA’s graduate programme has been instrumental in nurturing UAE National talent and building capacity within the DIFC, the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, said, “The launch of Masaar reflects our deep commitment to nurturing UAE National talent and equipping the next generation with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape.”

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, stated, “Our graduate programme has been a foundation of our talent strategy. With Masaar, we are taking this legacy to the next level, giving carefully selected young UAE Nationals an unparalleled opportunity to learn on the job, rotate across critical functions, and build a strong foundation for careers in financial regulation.”