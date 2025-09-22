Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

FUJAIRAH, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, and his accompanying delegation.

Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamad was briefed by Al Yamahi on various Arab issues, with a focus on recent political developments and regional updates.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad underlined the significance of joint action and the unification of Arab efforts through the Arab Parliament, noting that safeguarding the region’s security and stability forms a cornerstone of Arab national security.

Al Yamahi extended his thanks for the continued support of the UAE leadership and highlighted the keen attention of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi to regional developments.

Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, was also present.