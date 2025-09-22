UAE sends urgent medical aid to Botswana

ABU DHABI, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has dispatched an urgent relief aircraft carrying 96 tonnes of medical supplies to Botswana following the declaration of a public health emergency due to shortages of essential medical supplies.

The urgent aid comes as part of the UAE’s global humanitarian initiatives aimed at ensuring early recovery and stability.

The UAE aid included a package of medicines for chronic diseases, along with essential medical supplies such as bandages, sutures, and necessary surgical equipment.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said, “The dispatch of medical aid to Botswana comes within the framework of the UAE’s global humanitarian role in responding swiftly to health crises, strengthening the health systems of friendly African countries, and enhancing their capacity to curb the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases.”

He added, “The UAE’s medical assistance will help support the stock of medicines and essential medical supplies for surgical operations, while also enhancing the capacity of the health sector to provide medical services to a large segment of the population who directly rely on the public healthcare system, especially children, women, and the elderly.”