Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms Dubai’s development vision as city tops global Greenfield FDI list yet again in H1 2025

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Ranking No.1 globally in terms of the number of Greenfield FDI projects it attracted for the eighth consecutive half-year period since H2 2021, Dubai has underlined its status as a leading hub for foreign direct investment (FDI), according to data published in the Financial Times Ltd’s ‘fDi Markets’ tracking database.

Maintaining its leading position on the global stage, Dubai attracted 643 Greenfield FDI projects in the first half of 2025 – 478 more than the second-placed city, and the highest number ever recorded for any city globally in a half-year period since fDi Markets began tracking the data in 2003.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that the achievement highlighted Dubai’s futuristic development vision as envisaged by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and its continued success as a preferred global investment destination and global centre for creating new opportunities.

“The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors,” he said.

“Dubai remains committed to providing businesses the most rewarding environment to achieve sustained growth while offering investors abundant incentive to partner in such growth by actively engaging with promising new ideas and sectors that elevate living standards for people in the UAE and across the world.

This latest distinction aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the top three urban economies in the world. We will continue to strive to further consolidate Dubai's standing as a city of the future, a major hub for the global economy, and an incubator for the best minds and leading companies,” he added.

Dubai’s strategic location and investment ecosystem – built around progressive regulations, world-class infrastructure, digital-first services, and global connectivity – continues to bolster the city’s reputation as a safe, forward‑looking destination for investors. In H1 2025, Dubai advanced to second place globally for total Greenfield FDI capital, up from fourth in H1 2024, and rose to third place globally for jobs created through inward FDI, also an improvement from fourth place last year. Across both these metrics, Dubai retained its position as the number one city in the Middle East.

Further consolidating its status as a preferred base for headquarters of multinational firms, Dubai secured the global No.1 ranking for HQ FDI projects, with project numbers rising 60% from 20 in H1 2024 to 32 in H1 2025. This sustained momentum highlights the depth of Dubai’s corporate ecosystem and its appeal as a platform for regional and global growth.

The city also ranked first globally across clusters including ICT and electronics, creative industries, professional services, life sciences, consumer goods, financial services, industrial equipment, transportation and warehousing, and environmental technology. Reflecting its appeal to future-focused investors, Dubai led in emerging categories such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (FinTech).

With a global market share of 8% and a 56% share of the Middle East’s total Greenfield FDI projects, Dubai has established itself as a leading hub for investment. The results support the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy from 2023-2033 and further consolidate its position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Dubai’s ability to maintain global leadership in FDI attraction for eight consecutive reporting periods is a testament to the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This performance showcases the city’s resilience, agility and capacity to keep pace with global economic transformations, strengthened by enduring public-private partnerships. It is also a reflection of the trust that international investors, multinational corporations and start-ups continue to place in Dubai. As a city that rapidly transforms investment into innovation and opportunity, fuelling long-term growth under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, we remain focused on creating an ecosystem that empowers businesses and talent to succeed.

The strong first‑half performance confirms that even amid shifting global dynamics, Dubai offers certainty, scale and opportunities that appeal to investors worldwide. With robust foundations and a clear future-focused vision, the city is on track to further strengthen its global position in H2 2025 and beyond.”

According to the Dubai FDI Monitor, published by DET, the emirate attracted AED40.4 billion ($11 billion) in estimated FDI capital in H1 2025, a 62% increase compared to AED24.7 billion ($6.8 billion) in H1 2024. The total number of announced FDI projects surged 28.7% from 847 in H1 2024 to 1,090 in H1 2025. Total estimated jobs created through inward FDI rose by 46.7%, from 26,202 in H1 2024 to 38,433 in H1 2025.

The city’s first-half performance was also marked by diversification in investment types and functions. Greenfield projects accounted for 52.4% of total inflows, complemented by new forms of investment (36.1%), reinvestments (4%), venture capital-backed projects (4.3%), and mergers and acquisitions (3.2%). This is mirrored in sectoral gains spanning business services, consumer products, food and beverages, software and IT services, financial services, real estate, tourism and transport-linked activities, aligning with Dubai’s ambition to attract innovative, future-economy investment.

FDI was also widely distributed across business functions. Business services contributed 31.3% of capital inflows, followed by construction (28.6%), retail (10.7%), logistics, distribution and transportation (7.8%), and manufacturing (7.5%). From a project perspective, retail functions dominated with 36.6% of total announced FDI, followed by business services (30.7%), sales, marketing and support (21.3%), headquarters (2.9%), and logistics (2.4%).

This diversity demonstrates investor confidence in Dubai’s ability to support diverse operational needs – from headquarters to logistics bases, from manufacturing to consumer-facing retail – reinforcing its resilience within the global economy.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said, “Dubai’s progress reflects the strength of our ecosystem and the impact of long-term collaboration between government and business. Our success in attracting headquarters projects and investments reinforces Dubai’s role as a global hub for decision-making and growth.

The diversity and quality of investments, especially in AI, FinTech and creative industries, show Dubai’s ability to anticipate global shifts and align with the sectors shaping the future economy. In the months ahead, we will continue building new partnerships, deepening existing ones and strengthening our innovation ecosystem to ensure Dubai remains the world’s leading destination for investors seeking growth and stability.”

Dubai FDI Monitor data also showed that the top five source countries accounted for 68.7% of total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai in H1 2025. The United States led with 35%, followed by the United Kingdom (10.6%), France (8.9%), India (8.9%), and Saudi Arabia (5.2%). For announced FDI projects, the top five source countries accounted for 56%, led by the United Kingdom (16.2%), United States (14.9%), India (14.9%), France (5.4%) and Italy (4.6%). These results underscore the robust, multi‑regional confidence in Dubai as a destination that offers both strategic reach and a stable business climate.

In H1 2025, the top five sectors accounted for 72% of the total estimated FDI capital flows into Dubai and the top five sectors by FDI projects accounted for 69% of the total announced FDI projects. Based on FDI capital, the leading sectors were business services (30.6%), hotels and tourism (21.3%), transportation and warehousing (7.2%), consumer products (6.6%), and real estate (6.3%). For FDI projects, the top sectors were business services (19%), consumer products (16.5%), food and beverages (15%), software and IT services (11%), and financial services (6.6%).