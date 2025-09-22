CDA launches ‘Community Majlis Consultant’ initiative

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- In a step that reflects its unwavering commitment to building a more cohesive and aware society, the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has announced the launch of the ‘Community Majlis Consultant’ initiative. This pioneering platform opens its doors to all members of the community, providing an interactive and advisory space that aligns with Dubai’s vision as a global leader in quality of life.

The initiative aims to provide a safe and enriching space for dialogue and interaction, led by a select group of licensed psychological and social specialists, to offer direct support and guidance on various life matters. Its purpose is to enable community members to access specialised advice that helps them make sound decisions and move in the right direction, while emphasising that its role is limited to professional guidance and counselling, and not psychological treatment.

Launched under the umbrella of the ‘Year of Community 2025’ campaign and as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the initiative aims to reinforce social values of solidarity and cohesion, while reimagining neighbourhoods as vibrant hubs where individuals can gather to share experiences, acquire skills, and enhance their overall wellbeing.

The sessions will focus on essential family-related topics such as parenting approaches, children’s personality types, strengthening marital relationships, psychological disorders and their treatment, as well as coping with stress and chronic illnesses. Through these discussions, the CDA seeks to equip all members of society with practical tools to face modern challenges, while fostering deeper self-awareness, stronger family bonds, and healthier social relations.

The CDA emphasised that the ‘Community Majlis Consultant’ initiative is not merely a series of traditional counselling sessions, but rather an open, human-centred space for dialogue, where personal worries and family concerns can be addressed in an environment that respects privacy and values participation. The initiative revives the authentic Emirati majlis as a cornerstone of social connection and dialogue, while presenting it in a modern format that responds to today’s needs.

Reem Obaid Al Awabed, Director of Social Programmes at the Community Development Authority, said, “The launch of this initiative reflects our belief that every individual in society deserves to be heard and supported, and that sincere dialogue grounded in knowledge is the most effective way to build stable families and a more cohesive society. Through these sessions, we seek to transform challenges into opportunities for growth and development, and to foster a culture of mutual support that has long been a defining feature of our Emirati community.”

Through this initiative, CDA aspires to instill reassurance and open new windows of hope, where challenges are transformed into opportunities for growth at the individual and family level, stability is reinforced within households, and cohesion is strengthened across the wider community. Each question becomes a step toward solutions, and every consultation a bridge to a more balanced and flourishing life.

This initiative carries a clear message: true investment begins with listening to people’s concerns and valuing their needs. A cohesive and happy society can only thrive when every individual and family has access to safe spaces for support and expression. By launching this initiative, the CDA reaffirms that Dubai’s strength lies in the solidarity of its social fabric, while continuing to embody the city’s vision to be the best place in the world to live and work, a society where stability, wellbeing, and happiness form the foundations of the future.