Road to Dubai: Lobov to face Tukhugov on October 3

DUBAI, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – MMA Irish veteran Artem Lobov will face Russian Zubaira Tukhugov in a 165-pound catchweight MMA bout on the card at the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai — The Rematch, on October 3 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The PFL Champions Series 2 further cements Dubai’s evolving role as a global MMA hub. It’s made possible through PFL’s multi-year partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Since its official launch in November 2024, the “Road to Dubai” campaign has brought a series of PFL global MMA events to the UAE, positioning the region as a centerpiece for elite combat sports.

“PFL Champions Series on October 3 in Dubai will be one of the biggest nights in PFL history,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “To have two PFL World Titles on the line, featuring four world-class athletes at the top of their game, shows exactly what makes the PFL different. This is more than just a fight card, it’s a global showcase of elite talent, compelling narratives, and the power of our international platform. Dubai is quickly becoming one of the sport’s true capitals, and there’s no better setting for a night of championship-level drama and the biggest rematch in PFL history.”