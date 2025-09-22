UN, AU, EU leaders pledge joint push for peace, development in Africa

NEW YORK, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to peace and sustainable development in Africa, pledging deeper cooperation to end conflicts, support stability and tackle global challenges from debt to climate change.

Meeting at UN Headquarters in New York on the margins of the General Assembly high-level week on Sunday, the leaders of the three organisations issued a joint communiqué after their sixth trilateral meeting.

They reiterated their support for multilateralism as “the most effective way to address today’s challenges,” stressing adherence to the UN Charter and voiced concern over rising disregard for international humanitarian law and human rights worldwide.

Looking ahead, the UN, AU and EU said they would deepen trilateral cooperation to advance African-led solutions to peace and security challenges.

They highlighted Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as guiding frameworks and noted preparations for the AU-EU Summit in Angola this November.

The leaders emphasised financing as a key priority, calling for full implementation of the Sevilla Commitment to unlock investment, address debt burdens and reform multilateral development banks. They also warned that climate-induced disruptions are hitting vulnerable communities hardest, urging ambitious commitments at COP30 in Brazil this November.

Marking the 25th anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace and security, they reaffirmed their commitment to advancing women’s leadership and participation in peacebuilding.