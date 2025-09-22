Farmers’ Forum in Sharjah highlights marketing strategies

SHARJAH,22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Department organised a Farmers’ Forum focused on discussing ways to develop and market local agricultural products. The event was held in collaboration with specialised local companies and retail outlets, aiming to support a shift toward sustainable agriculture, foster knowledge exchange, and build an agricultural system that balances productivity with environmental preservation.

This initiative aligns with the Department’s ongoing efforts to support sustainable productive farms and promote Sharjah’s vision of a competitive agricultural environment. It also contributes to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy by promoting best practices and modern technologies in food production.

The forum was attended by Dr Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al-Tenaiji, Chairman of the Department, and Salim Abdalla AlKaabi, Director of the Department, along with department heads, representatives from agricultural marketing companies, and productive farm owners from across Sharjah.

Dr Eng. Khalifa Al-Tenaiji stated that the forum aims to identify challenges farmers face in reaching local markets and empower them to leverage marketing opportunities. It also serves to introduce farmers to required specifications and quality standards, aligned with global best practices.

He emphasised the Department’s commitment—under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah—to strengthen agricultural and livestock projects. These sectors are seen as cornerstones of Sharjah’s and the UAE’s economy, contributing to food security and job creation.

Al-Tenaiji highlighted the importance of contract farming to ensure market stability and consistent income for farmers. He also noted the role of the Department in providing continuous farm monitoring, technical support, and training programs to help farmers meet market demands and enhance the competitiveness of local produce.

The forum addressed challenges in agricultural marketing and focused on transferring advanced technologies into practical applications. Emphasis was placed on the efficient use of resources, improvement in production quality, and a shift from traditional farms to sustainable model farms.

The forum featured active discussions, with farmers presenting real-world challenges and brainstorming solutions to turn them into growth opportunities. Attendees explored innovative ways to build a more sustainable agricultural ecosystem, and reviewed successful practices already being implemented.

This event marked a significant step in enhancing public-private sector cooperation, reflecting the Department’s commitment to the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. It supports the implementation of best agricultural practices and aims to deliver comprehensive services that contribute to Sharjah’s food security strategy, ensuring safe and healthy food for all.