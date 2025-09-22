Sharjah celebrates travel literature, global storytelling

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The 25th Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, opened its silver jubilee edition under the theme "Travelers' Tales." The forum’s first day included dialogue sessions and intellectual discussions focused on narrative, memory, and language in the experiences of travelers across history, along with storytelling presentations from Arab narrators.

The forum’s first session featured Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, in a session titled "A Journey Through Memory and Narrative." Al Murr discussed his experience with travel literature, clarifying that his work goes beyond mere description or touristic accounts and instead offers personal impressions and human engagement with the places he visits.

He described his writing style as diary-like, recording his internal reflections and emotional states. Al Murr stressed that high-quality travel literature blends autobiography and narrative art. He also noted that photography, while valuable, does not replace the written word, and that he practices it with respect for human dignity, avoiding photographing individuals without consent.

Al Murr explained that a single location can inspire varied interpretations, depending on the writer’s personal background. He approaches travel without preconceived expectations, allowing room for genuine wonder and empathy.

Drawing a comparison between travel literature and digital content, he observed that many bloggers offer surface-level portrayals, while only a few provide meaningful content that reflects cultural depth. He described travel writing as a cultural practice with humane and aesthetic values, urging younger generations to look beyond restaurants and cafes and to explore civilizations and cultural heritage.

The session concluded with Al Murr signing his three travel books: Around the World in 22 Days, Beautiful Zanzibar, and Madagascar: Coasts and Boats.

In the second session, Adam Nasir Ibrahim, Minister of Dhivehi Language, Culture and Heritage, discussed the deep influence of Arabic on his country’s language, Dhivehi. He emphasized that Arabic vocabulary and grammar have shaped Dhivehi over centuries, reflecting enduring cultural ties between the Maldives and the Arab world.

Addressing attendees—including writers, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts—Nasir reviewed the historical exchanges between the Maldives and Arab nations, particularly through trade, religion, and travel, which led to the integration of Arabic terms into everyday Dhivehi.

He described Arabic not just as a religious language, but also as a cultural bridge, and urged younger generations to protect this linguistic heritage. Nasir reaffirmed the Maldives’ commitment to cultural dialogue, emphasising how language and storytelling can foster mutual understanding across communities.

This session further reinforced Sharjah’s global role in promoting literature, storytelling, and heritage preservation, building lasting cultural bridges between civilizations.

The forum also offered a range of accompanying events, including workshops and story sessions, many centered around legendary travelers such as Ibn Battuta. His renowned travel journal, A Gift to the Beholders of the Wonders of Cities and the Marvels of Travel, was highlighted, detailing his journey that began in Tangier, a city rich in abundance and knowledge.

Ibn Battuta’s tales echoed the spirit of curiosity and learning celebrated throughout the forum, reinforcing the event’s mission to explore the connection between storytelling, history, and human experience.