SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic transformation

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the theme “Leading global transformation: Investing in a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” the 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) will take place on 22–23 October at the Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, presenting a comprehensive agenda covering sustainable investment, smart cities, the digital economy, smart manufacturing, food security, tourism, and human capital development.

For the first time, SIF 2025 will run under a shared agenda with the 29th edition of the World Investment Conference (WIC), marking WIC’s debut in Sharjah. Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the two-day event will bring together global leaders and decision-makers to exchange insights, forge cross-border partnerships, and develop strategies that strengthen economic resilience and redefine development policy.

Commenting on the international event, Mohamed Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, stated: "This year’s edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum aims to lead a proactive dialogue on the business community’s collective responsibility toward the environmental, social, and technological shifts that are redefining global investment priorities. Through this platform, we offer a renewed perspective on Sharjah’s role in shaping the future of the world economy by championing impactful investment models and accelerating solutions that connect capital to meaningful outcomes.”

“We stand at a defining moment that calls for rethinking the standards of investment attraction through the lens of both economic and human impact. Our focus is on advancing smarter, more sustainable solutions and forging partnerships that generate real value for markets and communities alike.” he added.

SIF 2025 will open with a high-level session, “Global leaders’ insights: Investing in an age of global transition”, featuring global leaders and economic figures examining geopolitical shifts and digital transformation's impact on investment flows. This will be followed by the “Ministerial Roundtable: Re-strategising Investment Promotion and facilitation at the Global Economic Shift,” bringing together ministers from around the world to discuss redefining policies to align with sustainability and technological change.

Another key session, “Green is the new gold: Competitive advantage through sustainable investment”, showcases how applying ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards attracts high-impact investments. This is timely, as ESG-managed assets are projected to surpass USD 40 trillion globally by 2030.

The session “Transforming industries through smart manufacturing” will examine the shift to models driven by the Internet of Things, robotics, and advanced analytics, focusing on building resilient supply chains. This reflects the smart manufacturing market's growth, valued at USD 394.35 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 998.99 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Another highlight will be the session, “Harnessing international investment for the digital economy” discussing the untapped potential in cloud computing and fintech, and exploring strategies to attract capital for digital infrastructure. In parallel, “The impact of AI and sustainability on investment decisions” will address how predictive technologies identify emerging markets and mitigate risks.

The forum will also underscore the human and environmental aspects of investment in the session “Seeds of change: Investing in agri-business for food security”. Global data indicates that an additional USD 1.1 trillion will be needed annually by 2030 to address emissions, biodiversity loss, and climate adaptation, highlighting the urgency of strengthening agriculture and food security systems worldwide.

The agenda will also address a wide spectrum of themes, including free economic zones, tourism, human capital, SMEs, and digital infrastructure. Together, these discussions reinforce the forum’s commitment to advancing a comprehensive agenda for sustainable and inclusive investment.

