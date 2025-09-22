Sharjah Safari welcomes its fifth African Savannah elephant; first ring-tailed lemur twins

SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – In an extraordinary milestone that adds to its scientific and environmental achievements, Sharjah Safari, the largest safari outside Africa and one of the flagship projects of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, officially launched its fifth season today, 22 September, with two remarkable events: the birth of the park’s fifth African Savannah elephant calf, the world’s largest land mammal, and the first-ever ring-tailed lemur twins, a species native to Madagascar and listed globally as endangered.

The arrival of the new elephant calf marks a significant step forward in Sharjah Safari’s breeding programs. The African Savannah elephant is not only a symbol of the African wilderness but also a keystone species whose survival is vital to ecosystem balance. Veterinary teams and nutrition experts at Sharjah Safari closely monitored the mother and calf from the moment of birth, ensuring their safety and health in line with the highest global standards of animal care.

Equally exceptional is the birth of the first ring-tailed lemur twins, known for their strong social bonds and distinctive striped tails used for balance and communication. This rare event represents a scientific contribution that goes beyond Sharjah Safari’s breeding programs, reinforcing international efforts to protect endangered species and ensuring their survival for future generations.

Adding further to its success, Sharjah Safari recorded 184 new births of diverse birds and mammals in the second quarter of 2025. This achievement highlights the effectiveness of carefully managed breeding and care programs, supported by safe, natural habitats designed to replicate African ecosystems. With these additions, the Safari now hosts 151 species, including giraffes, lions, elephants, rhinos, and rare birds, underscoring its role as a thriving sanctuary for biodiversity.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, emphasised that these milestones reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish the emirate as a global hub for biodiversity preservation and wildlife conservation.

She said: “The new season extends Sharjah Safari’s legacy of achievements, where every birth is a testament to the success of our breeding and care programs. These results highlight the ecological balance we strive to achieve and the tireless efforts of our dedicated veterinarians, nutritionists, and environmental experts, who apply the highest standards of care and provide safe, natural habitats. The growing number of new births is living proof of the effectiveness of our strategies to safeguard endangered species.”

Al Suwaidi added: “The new season offers visitors an extraordinary experience that mirrors the landscapes of Africa, allowing them to witness rare births such as the elephant calf and lemur twins up close, moments filled with wonder and inspiration. Sharjah Safari is not only a recreational destination but also an educational and research platform. It provides children, students, and families with a unique opportunity to engage directly with the wonders of wildlife, while interactive programs raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection and biodiversity conservation. Through immersive tours, we combine enjoyment with knowledge, instilling values of sustainability and environmental responsibility, and inspiring visitors to actively contribute to protecting nature for generations to come.”

Sharjah Safari welcomes visitors daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., offering a variety of ticket options and packages tailored to different needs. These include gold, silver, and bronze packages, each designed with carefully curated services to provide an exceptional experience that suits diverse expectations. Whether families, students, or nature enthusiasts, all visitors are guaranteed memorable encounters and inspiring wildlife experiences.