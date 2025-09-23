ADNOC Distribution Board approves $350 million interim cash dividend for H1

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of $350 million (AED1.285 billion) for the first half of 2025, equivalent to 10.285 fils per share. This decision underscores the Company’s commitment to delivering sustainable and attractive shareholder value.

The H1 dividend represents the first installment of the expected full-year 2025 dividend of $700 million (AED2.57 billion), or 20.57 fils per share, in line with ADNOC Distribution’s 5-year dividend policy (2024-2028). The policy sets an annual dividend of $700 million or a minimum of 75% of net profits, whichever is higher, subject to Board discretion and shareholder approval. It provides long-term visibility on expected shareholder returns and potential upside from future earnings growth.

The last day to purchase shares to qualify for the interim dividend is 30th September 2025, with eligibility based on shareholders recorded in the share register on 2nd October 2025. The full-year 2025 dividend would represent an annual yield of 5.4% based on the share price of AED3.81 as of 22nd September 2025.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “The approval of our interim dividend for H1 2025 reflects the strength of our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering consistent value to shareholders. With a clear vision for growth, a strong financial foundation, and focus on innovation and AI, ADNOC Distribution is helping shape the future of mobility and convenience retail while creating long-term value for investors and the communities we serve. Since our IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has more than doubled total shareholders returns, driven by both our steady dividend payouts and strong share price appreciation.”

In H1 2025, ADNOC Distribution achieved its highest-ever first-half EBITDA of $566 million, up 10% year-on-year (YoY), driving a 12.2% YoY increase in net profit to $358 million. Record first-half fuel volumes reached 7.62 billion liters, up 5.6% YoY.

As of 30th June 2025, the Company maintained a strong financial position, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.80x and liquidity of $1.4 billion (AED5.3 billion), including a cash balance of $668 million (AED2.5 billion), supporting sustained growth and shareholder value creation.

Since its IPO in 2017, ADNOC Distribution has delivered $5.1 billion (AED18.7 billion) in dividends, including the H1 2025 dividend, reflecting solid returns through market value growth and consistent shareholder payouts.

