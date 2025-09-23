UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sultan bin Abdullah Al Anqari, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UAE, underlined the strong and longstanding fraternal ties binding the UAE and Saudi Arabia, rooted in religion, language, and traditions, and reinforced by a unity of purpose and destiny.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he underlined that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are advancing a fruitful strategic partnership aimed at building a prosperous future for their peoples and the entire region. He added that their policies are closely aligned on the majority of political and economic matters of shared interest.

He highlighted the strong growth in recent years in economic relations between the two nations, noting that non-oil trade between Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached US$25 billion during the first half of 2025, a 21.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. He added that UAE direct investments in Saudi Arabia now exceed SAR111 billion, while the Kingdom stands as the UAE’s third-largest global trading partner and top Arab partner.

The Ambassador conveyed his appreciation to the UAE leadership and people, remarking, “The noble sentiments we experienced from our brothers in the UAE during the celebrations of the 95th National Day of the Kingdom are a source of pride for us. The UAE holds a special and cherished place in our hearts.”

