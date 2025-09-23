Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Social Care Forum 2025 will kick off tomorrow at Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the two-day forum will be held under the theme “Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice, and Policy.”

Held as part of the Year of Community initiatives, the forum aims to explore mechanisms for developing social care systems and addressing the evolving needs of communities at different stages of life.

The forum serves as a leading platform that brings together thought leaders, specialists, policymakers, and innovators in the field of social care from the UAE and around the world. Its programme includes interactive panel discussions, inspirational talks, expert interviews, research presentations, and specialised training workshops that will provide social care professionals in Abu Dhabi with accredited continuous professional development hours.

An exhibition will run alongside the forum, highlighting the most prominent initiatives and innovative projects in the social sector. Discussions will also focus on global trends and future developments in humanitarian services, strategies for attracting and retaining top talent in the social sector, and the adoption of innovative approaches and digital transformation in social services, all contributing to enhanced quality of life and the sustainability of humanitarian and social work.

