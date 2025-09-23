Korea logs public account deficit for 5th consecutive year in 2024

SEOUL, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea reported a public account deficit for the fifth straight year in 2024, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's public account shortfall came to 48.9 trillion won (US$35.06 billion) last year, compared with a 49.1 trillion-won deficit logged in 2022, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The country has logged a deficit since 2020, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The public sector's total spending rose 2.6 percent on-year to 1,198.9 trillion won in 2024, while total income climbed 2.8 percent to 1,150 trillion won during the same period.