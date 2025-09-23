Actors from BRICS+ countries visit Bolshoi Theatre during InteRussia fellowship

MOSCOW, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- From 25th August to 3rd October 2025, the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) is hosting the InteRussia fellowship programme in theatre arts for young actors from BRICS+ countries.

The project is being implemented at GITIS in collaboration with the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, the TV BRICS International Media Network, Rossotrudnichestvo, and the ANO "Mezhdunarodniki" with the support of the Presidential Grants Foundation as part of the "New Generation" programme, according to TV BRICS.

Twelve talented young people from Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Argentina, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Cuba are participating in the programme. Over the course of six weeks, they are studying the traditions and heritage of the Russian theatre school and learning acting skills, stage speech and stage movement under the guidance of the institute's teachers.

During the first few days, the trainees learned about the history of GITIS, took part in the opening ceremony and began practical classes. Under the guidance of Maria Shmaevich, Associate Professor of the Department of Stage Plastic Arts, the participants began to study Vsevolod Meyerhold's biomechanics and Konstantin Stanislavsky's system. Particular attention was paid to working with the body and the technique of "refusal movement," which enhances the actor's expressiveness.

In addition to practical classes, a rich cultural programme was provided. The young actors took a sightseeing tour of Moscow, attended a performance of "Swan Lake" at the State Kremlin Palace, and visited TV BRICS, where they were introduced to the work of the media network.

"We are very pleased to be participating in this programme for the second year in a row. This fellowship provides an opportunity to tell students from other countries about the traditions of Russian theatre," said Aleksandra Burman, Director of the International Cooperation Department at TV BRICS.

In addition, the participants visited the Bolshoi Theatre, with which TV BRICS cooperates as an international media partner.

They were told about the history, architecture and acoustics of the theatre, as well as unusual musical instruments. According to tour guide Maria Shevneva, the foreign guests were most impressed by the scale of the theatre – both its size and the grandeur of its productions.

"When I first crossed the threshold of the theatre, I couldn't take my eyes off it: the architecture, the paintings, the hall, the orchestra, the stage – everything looked amazing and extraordinary. Nothing I had seen before could compare to this. But despite all the grandeur, there is a familiar and intimate atmosphere here. The theatre is our common home, the home of actors, and it is here that I felt a real sense of belonging," shared Cuban participant Amanda de la Caridad Acosta Alonso.

In turn, Hentati Skander from Tunisia emphasised that every actor dreams of being in such a place, and he particularly appreciates the opportunity to watch rehearsals and feel part of the grand theatrical atmosphere. He admitted that he knew little about the Bolshoi Theatre before, but now plans to study its history in more detail.

The interns also met with Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian President's Special Representative for International Cultural Cooperation.

Ahead of them, the young actors will have a creative meeting with Anna Ardova, Honoured Artist of Russia, at the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre. The participants of the fellowship will have a unique opportunity to ask questions of the active theatre actress and learn about new trends in the Russian theatre school. In addition, the interns will take a tour of the Konstantin Stanislavsky House-Museum and meet with Grigory Zaslavsky, Rector of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS).

The programme will conclude with an open acting class and a closing ceremony for the fellowship.