Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 95th National Day.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ras Al Khaimah also dispatched similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.