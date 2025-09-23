Zayed University launches MSc in Human Nutrition

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed University has launched a new Master of Science in Human Nutrition to help address the UAE’s health priorities through applied research, partnerships, and professional certifications.

The programme equips graduates with practical skills and recognised qualifications to tackle public health challenges linked to poor dietary practices.

Aligned with the UAE’s national targets to combat non-communicable diseases, the curriculum focuses on epidemiology, disease prevention, dietary assessment, cultural practices in the GCC, and behaviour-change strategies. Students will take part in research projects, community interventions, and publications in collaboration with entities such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health, Pure Health, and the Imperial College London Diabetes Centre.

The programme leverages Zayed University’s campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, giving students access to hospitals, NGOs, and international agencies, along with advanced laboratories for dietary assessment and body composition analysis. It is being developed in line with the standards of the Association for Nutrition, building on the university’s AfN-accredited Bachelor of Science in Public Health and Nutrition.

To enhance employability, participants may also pursue professional certifications from Highfield International in areas such as food safety and health promotion.

Dr Lina Al Kury, Professor and Chair of the Department of Health Sciences at Zayed University, said the programme reflects the university’s commitment to preparing nutrition professionals who can transform science into practical solutions for healthier communities.

Admissions are now open, with the first intake beginning in Spring 2026. Applications can be submitted through www.zu.ac.ae until 8th December, 2025.