Abu Dhabi Customs hosts ‘Pioneers Forum’ to promote sustainable institutional excellence

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Customs has organised the “Pioneers Forum” as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening a culture of institutional excellence.

The forum aimed to promote sustainable leadership, encourage employees to adopt leading government and international practices, and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and cross-team collaboration.

The event, attended by the senior leadership team led by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, highlighted the organisation’s key achievements within the government excellence framework and explored future plans. It also featured a recognition ceremony for the winners of the “Al Hosn Award 2025”, which aims to establish a culture of excellence and celebrate the achievements of employees and teams across departments and sections.

The recognition included 36 winners from the administration's employees across 11 categories covering supervisory, technical, professional, field, administrative support, and customer happiness roles.

The award evaluation process was designed to ensure fairness and transparency, encouraging positive competition across departments. Assessments were based on recognised institutional excellence criteria, with a focus on reviewing individual and team achievements, documenting success stories, and evaluating the impact of initiatives on organisational performance.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori emphasised that the “Pioneers Forum” reflects Abu Dhabi Customs’ strategic priority of embedding a culture of excellence through innovation and sustainability. He noted that the future of customs operations will be shaped by professional talent development and the adoption of advanced technologies to achieve digital leadership. These efforts, he added, contribute to Abu Dhabi Customs’ strategic objectives and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for trade and business.

He further underlined that excellence is not a temporary goal, but a long-term approach that delivers measurable improvements in service quality and performance. Abu Dhabi Customs’ success in achieving 100 percent automation and digital transformation of its processes, supported by advanced technologies, has delivered strong performance results in recent years.

Between 2021 and 2025, the organisation won 162 regional and international awards, reflecting the impact of its transformation journey.