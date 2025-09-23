Dubai Women Establishment elevates leadership skills with protocol training

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Establishment organised a specialised training programme on protocol for 20 female leaders from governmental and semi-governmental entities in Dubai.

This initiative is part of DWE's efforts to empower Emirati women and enhance their professional presence across various sectors.

The three-day programme, held from 22nd to 24th September in collaboration with The Protocol School of Washington (PSOW), aims to develop the personal and professional skills of participants, enabling them to represent their entities with the highest levels of professionalism both locally and internationally.

The programme also aims to foster a culture of excellence rooted in institutional, diplomatic, and hospitality standards that reflect the UAE's rich traditions. By equipping participants with refined communication skills, professional conduct, official correspondence, as well as strategies for navigating diverse situations with confidence and poise, the programme empowers Emirati women to embody a distinguished image and represent the nation with honor on both local and global platforms.

Naeema Ahli, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, emphasised that this programme reflects the Establishment's ongoing commitment to supporting the development of female talent and equipping them with the skills that enhance their leadership and executive performance.

She said, "At Dubai Women Establishment, we believe that empowerment goes beyond academic and professional qualifications, it also includes strengthening women's social and cultural presence. Protocol is a key pillar that helps shape strong female leaders, enabling them to represent the nation with the highest competence."

She further highlighted the importance of the programme in enabling participants to demonstrate professionalism in their interactions, setting a model of leadership for both employees and colleagues - and preparing them to excel in high-level professional and diplomatic environments. She noted the value of training in improving communication and effective interaction, which positively impacts the work environment and enhances self-confidence when representing their entities, in line with the UAE's vision to support women across all sectors.

The three-day specialised programme is part of a series of initiatives launched by DWE to support Emirati women at various professional levels across all industries. It was delivered by Pamela Eyring, President and owner of The Protocol School of Washington (PSOW), and Mr Saeed Al-Salkhadi, the Vice President of the school.

The programme focused on equipping participants with core skills in protocol and executive presence, covering topics such as the definition and history of protocol, its importance as a leadership tool, concepts of honor in protocol, official titles and forms of address, public speaking presence, personal diplomacy, dealing with dignitaries, and handling challenging situations.