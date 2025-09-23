Dubai Health Authority showcases training, employment programmes at Ru’ya Careers Fair

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Health Authority is promoting specialised training and employment programmes at Ru’ya 2025, the UAE’s largest careers fair dedicated to Emiratis, to support Emiratisation and build a highly skilled national workforce.

At the fair, held from 23rd to 25th September at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Authority announced 342 jobs for Emiratis in medical, administrative, and technical fields. Opportunities include roles within the Authority and in private healthcare providers participating alongside DHA.

Noura Al Midfa, Director of Human Resources at DHA, said applicants are being received at Hall 2, Stand B2-1, where initial interviews are taking place. She added that advanced training programmes are being run to prepare young Emiratis for leadership, supervisory, and operational roles.

Among these initiatives is the 12-month Nokhba programme, which provides on-the-job training, practical tasks, and skills development in fields such as IT and cybersecurity, health insurance, auditing, licensing, research, data analysis, and finance. Since its launch in 2023, the programme has attracted a wide pool of Emirati talent across administrative and specialist disciplines.

Dr Latifa Al Rostamani, Acting Director of Medical Education and Research at DHA, said the Authority also runs several initiatives to empower citizens in nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, and other allied health fields. These include the Tibb wa Uloom programme, launched in 2016, which has enrolled 553 students, of whom 242 have graduated, as well as the Unified Internship Programme, which has benefitted 512 doctors and supported residency and fellowship training for 182 doctors in partnership with the private sector.

She noted that DHA’s initiatives are supported by advanced learning platforms providing training and continuous skills development under the supervision of leading healthcare consultants.