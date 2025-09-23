UAE finalises preparation for CISM International Symposium 2025 in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, the UAE will host theCISM International Symposium 2025, in Abu Dhabi from 20th to 22nd October.

Organised by the International Military Sports Council (CISM), and under the theme “Physical Readiness and Resilience in the Armed Forces: Challenges and Future Foresight," the event will convene leading military experts, academics, and international researchers to explore the latest advancements in physical readiness and military training.

Brigadier General Obaid Ali Al-Mansouri, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, said that the symposium, which was first held in 1948, ranks as the Council’s second-largest event after the World Military Games and is held every two years in one of the member states.

Al-Mansouri said that final preparations are underway for the symposium under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, with all arrangements coordinated to ensure the event meets its objectives. He emphasised that the symposium reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace worldwide and highlights sport as a platform to foster dialogue and shared values.

Held biennially, the symposium serves as a strategic platform for sharing expertise and strengthening international cooperation in military sports, supporting the development of armed forces’ capabilities to address future challenges and promoting sporting values that encourage understanding and peace.

The UAE was selected to host the event during the International Military Sports Council’s General Assembly meeting in Moscow in 2023, underscoring the country’s strong international reputation and the confidence of member states in its proven ability to organise and host major global events.