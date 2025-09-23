Dubai SME, Deliveroo sign MoU to empower Emirati-owned SMEs

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Deliveroo are collaborating to expand opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage sector.

The entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support Emirati-owned businesses that are registered with the Dubai SME programme.

The partnership is designed to facilitate market entry and accelerate digital adoption, providing SMEs with a cost-effective way to expand their customer reach, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen their operations. By unlocking new growth pathways for homegrown businesses, the partnership is supporting local entrepreneurship and is in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy in the decade leading up to 2033.

The comprehensive MoU represents a new model of public-private collaboration, providing Dubai SME members with significant commercial benefits, including special tailored onboarding fees, preferential commission structures, and substantial promotional support for each participating business to boost customer acquisition and marketing efforts.

Beyond financial incentives, the partnership delivers a complete digital transformation package featuring in-app marketing visibility, dedicated onboarding assistance, operational training programmes, and personalised account management throughout the critical early adaptation period. This holistic approach will help enable the SMEs to make a smooth transition to digital platforms while ensuring sustainable long-term growth.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said, "SMEs are pivotal to Dubai’s economic success, and within the F&B sector they play a vital role in driving creativity, delivering excellence, and enhancing the city’s culinary landscape. By combining Deliveroo's technological expertise with our deep understanding of local business needs, we are not just streamlining access to market entry but also accelerating the digital transformation that will define the future economy. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to creating an ecosystem where Emirati entrepreneurs can grow and succeed. It also demonstrates how strategic public-private partnerships can deliver tangible results for SMEs whilst advancing our broader economic diversification targets, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Nick Price, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said, “At Deliveroo, we are committed to empowering local businesses and ensuring Emirati-owned SMEs have the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital economy. Through this partnership with Dubai SME, we’re not only reducing the barriers to entry but also providing the ongoing support that F&B entrepreneurs need to expand their reach, enhance their competitiveness, and build sustainable growth. This collaboration reflects our shared belief that public–private partnerships are a powerful driver of innovation and economic progress, and we are proud to play a role in advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

SMEs remain the backbone of Dubai’s economy, representing more than 90 percent of registered businesses and employing the majority of the private sector workforce. Within this landscape, F&B entrepreneurs play a vital role in shaping Dubai’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination. The Dubai SME-Deliveroo partnership provides these businesses with affordable access to digital tools and customer engagement opportunities to help them scale in an increasingly competitive market.

Dubai SME, as part of its mission to integrate Emirati entrepreneurs and Emirati talent into the business ecosystem, aims to support the creation of 8,000 new Emirati ventures by 2033. This initiative will increase the total number of supported businesses to 27,000, compared to 19,000 in 2024.