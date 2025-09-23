Dubai Courts, UAE Sports Arbitration Centre forge agreement to enhance bilateral cooperation

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to enhancing the flexibility and integration of the justice system and cementing its status as a world-leading judicial institution, Dubai Courts has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre, to advance bilateral cooperation in the enforcement of judicial and arbitral awards related to sports disputes, and to qualify sports arbitrators and specialists in handling this category of disputes, reflecting a shared commitment to upholding swift justice and elevating the efficiency of judicial procedures.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, and Jamal Hamed Al Marri, President of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre.

This step aligns with Dubai Courts' vision of "Judicial Leadership and Justice for a Global City" and is consistent with its strategy and corporate mission to achieve swift justice underpinned by an integrated judicial system and innovative services.

The ultimate goal is to bolster global confidence in Dubai, reflecting a mutual dedication to advancing the standards of judicial services and ensuring their transparent and impartial delivery to litigants and court users across the nation.

Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, commented, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre, through which we will combine our efforts to enhance the efficiency and scope of judicial services, while accelerating their delivery and facilitating access. This agreement marks a significant step forward, supporting our joint institutional work in enforcing judicial awards and developing the capabilities of sports arbitrators. It also forms the nucleus for developing a more agile sports arbitration system, keeping pace with the evolution of the sports sector in the country.”

Jamal Hamed Al Marri, President of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre, affirmed that the cooperation agreement with Dubai Courts is a major milestone for the Centre's journey and its strategy, which is founded on forging partnerships and building effective communication channels with various relevant institutions and bodies. This supports the Centre's efforts, mission, and objectives, which stem from its belief in the importance of settling and adjudicating sports disputes through conciliation and arbitration.

Al Marri noted that the agreement comes at a time when the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre has successfully established a roster of conciliators and arbitrators with extensive experience in both the legal and sports fields, in addition to adopting successful practices and experiences analogous to the Centre's work.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Dubai Courts for hosting the signing, praising the warm reception and the readiness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and joint action between the two parties through sustained coordination and further meetings to discuss the agreement's terms and monitor the stages of its practical implementation.

Under the terms of the MoU, Dubai Courts will be responsible for the enforcement of all final awards, decisions, and orders issued by the Emirates Sports Arbitration Centre that require execution within the territorial jurisdiction of Dubai Courts. The MoU also stipulates that enforcement applications must be submitted directly to the Courts by the judgment creditor, in accordance with prevailing local and federal legislation and the approved legal procedures of the Courts, accompanied by a copy of the writ of execution issued by the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre.

The scope of the memorandum also includes defining the jurisdiction of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre, joint coordination to assist prevailing parties and ensure procedural smoothness, organising workshops in various fields, and holding regular joint meetings to ensure the objectives of the bilateral cooperation are met.

The cooperation agreement with the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre is a continuation of the partnerships that Dubai Courts forges, reflecting its approach to providing a legal framework that enhances the global competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai and cements its prestigious position as a benchmark for reliability, transparency, and speed in judicial services.