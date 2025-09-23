Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 7th round to take place in Fujairah

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The seventh round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to No Gi competitions, will take place at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah from 27-28 September 2025, with the participation of athletes from leading clubs and academies across the UAE.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the decisive round will crown the No Gi champion, with an intense battle for the title expected between Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, and M.O.D, which have consistently occupied the top three positions.

The first day will host matches in the under-12, under-14, and under-16 divisions, while the second day will feature the under-18, adult, and master competitions.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised that the championship represents more than a competition, providing a vital platform for talent development and enhancing the skills of participants across all age groups.

He said, "No Gi contests require more talent and adaptability. Without the Gi as a control mechanism, competitors must rely on strategy, speed, and the ability to read their opponents. Previous rounds have demonstrated that teams with strong defensive systems and rapid transitions between attack and defence have had the most success.

"This round will determine the No Gi champion after a lengthy season of fierce competition. The official crowning of both Gi and No Gi champions will take place in Abu Dhabi during the final round in mid-October.”

The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the nation’s premier sporting events, combining world-class competition with the promotion of discipline, respect and teamwork, as well as providing a vibrant community platform that engages families and jiu-jitsu enthusiasts alike.