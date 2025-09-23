1 Billion Followers Summit, Google Gemini announce details of world’s largest AI Film Award, valued at $1 million

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, announced in partnership with Google Gemini , details of the world’s largest AI Film Award, valued at US$1 million, and powered by Google Gemini.

The event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, is to take place from 9-11 January 2026.

The AI Film Award By 1Billion Summit & Google Gemini promotes the production of impactful films using AI tools. The award aims to encourage meaningful content and enhance filmmakers' creative and technical skills by integrating AI into their productions.

The award’s launch recognises the growing power of short films as a highly effective medium for delivering impactful messages to a wide audience.

The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 will feature over 400 speakers with a collective following of over 3 billion. Set to be attended by over 30,000 visitors from more than 140 nations, including over 15,000 content creators, the Summit is unique in featuring the participation of every active social media platform.

Among a wide range of workshops, events and other initiatives taking place at the Summit are a Creator’s Market supporting showcases from over 100 startups and the Creators Ventures accelerator, which aims to invest over AED50 million in helping creators turn into founders.

Submissions for the award open today and remain open until 20th November 2025.

Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said, “The 1 Billion Followers Summit has grown to become a key global event in supporting talent, developing advanced skills, and fostering investments in the Creator Economy.

Al Eter stated, “The UAE reinforces its global leadership today with the launch of this award, demonstrating its commitment to establishing itself as a world-leading hub for innovation and technology. A pioneer in the field, the UAE was the world’s first nation to appoint a Minister of Artificial Intelligence. Now ranked third globally in attracting specialised AI talent, the nation has proactively integrated AI into its education system, teaching it as a core subject from kindergarten through 12th grade. This move underscores the UAE's strategic vision of empowering the next generation with future skills.”

He added, “This award launches at a pivotal moment marked by rapid transformation in film, visual production, and content creation. Creativity is no longer confined to large studios and massive budgets, as anyone with a mobile device and a vibrant imagination can now create. Artificial intelligence will further amplify human creativity, enabling us to tell more stories, connect with larger audiences, and inspire billions around the globe.”

Anthony Nakache, Google’s Managing Director in the Middle East & North Africa, commented, “At Google, we believe AI should amplify creativity and support creators. We want Google Gemini to give every aspiring storyteller, regardless of their budget or available equipment, the power of our advanced models to bring ideas to life. This includes Veo, our state-of-the-art model for generating videos, and Imagen, for generating images, along with many other tools and features. We are very excited about the AI Film Award, and can’t wait to announce the winning film in January.”

Films entered for the award must be at least 70 percent AI-generated. Applicants must use Google Gemini including Imagen, Veo and Flow, as well as any third party tools that use Google Gemini as underlying technology. Applicants are free to use other tools and software for supplemental editing, but not for core video generation.

Submissions should be creative, visually realistic, and address one of two concepts: “Rewrite Tomorrow”, inspirationally exploring the shape of the future, or “The Secret Life of", demonstrating that everything around us has an unseen, untold story.

A panel of judges will evaluate submissions based on storytelling, creativity, AI integration, execution, and thematic excellence. Films must be 7-10 minutes long. Applications are open at https://www.1billionsummit.com/ai-film-award, and the entry should be submitted in the name of one person only

Submitted films will be reviewed from 21st November to 4th December. 10 qualifying films will be open to public voting from 10th to 15th December.

The top 5 films will be announced on 3rd January and screened during the 1 Billion Followers Summit on 10th January. The US$1 million grand award winner will be revealed on 11th January.

Participation is open to all, but applicants need to be actively producing content on social media. Films in any language are accepted, provided they include English subtitles.

Films should reflect clean audio mix with no distortions, and proper sync between dialogue and character mouth movement. Proper sound design in sync with the scene, separation of dialogue, music and effects as separate audio tracks, and the visual continuity and well-executed scene transitions are also required under this criterion.

Filmmakers need to demonstrate transparency regarding the AI models, techniques and tools used, and provide open files of the production when requested.