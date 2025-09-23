Ras Al Khaimah explores new horizons of cooperation with Singaporean delegation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to strengthen collaboration and deepen economic ties, the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) welcomed a high-level delegation from Singapore.

Both sides emphasised the importance of fostering sustainable strategic partnerships that support shared aspirations in economic development.

The Singaporean delegation expressed appreciation for the warm reception and praised the emirate’s industrial capabilities and progressive approach to investment and manufacturing.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Shaib Al-Naqbi, Director-General of the Department, valued the visit as a reflection of mutual interest in opening new avenues of economic and investment cooperation. He noted that Ras Al Khaimah seeks to provide an integrated and flexible business environment that strengthens the emirate’s position as an attractive hub for enterprises, while laying the foundation for long-term strategic partnerships that benefit both sides and contribute to sustainable development.

During the visit, the Department showcased Ras Al Khaimah’s competitive advantages, including a supportive business ecosystem, advanced infrastructure, and flexible company setup options with 100 percent foreign ownership, as well as tax and customs incentives.

The emirate’s strategic location offers direct access to markets across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Asia. Additionally, the delegation was briefed on promising investment opportunities in key sectors such as tourism and hospitality, real estate, industry, logistics, e-commerce, and technology.