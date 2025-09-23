Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered condolences to Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi on the passing of Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled attended the mourning majlis, held at the majlis of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in the Al Ramla area of Sharjah, and extended his deepest sympathies to the family of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and to the Al Qasimi family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

