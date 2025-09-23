Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food security, trade

DUBAI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – The Future Food Forum 2025 opened today in Dubai under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, inaugurated the seventh edition of the annual gathering, which has become a leading platform for dialogue on the future of the food sector.

The Forum brings together international industry leaders, innovators and key stakeholders to advance food security, accelerate innovation, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub and partner of choice for trade and investment.

Bin Touq highlighted that the Forum comes at a pivotal time in the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, with the government formalising the National Policy for Economic Clusters earlier this year. The policy establishes new frameworks to strengthen interconnected industries, including food, and is expected to add more than AED 30 billion to the national economy.

“The UAE is committed to building a resilient food sector underpinned by innovation and sustainability,” said H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. “The Future Food Forum is a platform that reflects our determination to work with partners across the UAE Food Cluster, government, private sector, and academia to create resilient supply chains and achieve lasting progress. Through our leadership, we are strengthening food security in the UAE while contributing to solutions with global impact.”

Bin Touq noted that the UAE is already applying lessons from its first international benchmark trip to leading local food innovation hubs, translating global best practice into local progress through the UAE Food Cluster. He highlighted the Food Innovation Hub UAE, launched at COP28, as a key platform driving resilience through agri-tech and public-private partnerships. With technologies such as vertical farming, hydroponics, and precision agriculture reshaping the local food ecosystem, he emphasised how the UAE is paving the way for a more secure and sustainable food future. He added that the UAE Food Cluster will remain a model of collaboration, uniting government, business, and academia to accelerate growth and competitiveness.

Established by the Ministry of Economy as part of the National Food Security Strategy 2051, the UAE Food Cluster is the nation’s first dedicated platform to unify stakeholders across the value chain. Since its launch, the Cluster has engaged more than 700 partners spanning over 500 companies, set targets to grow the sector’s GDP contribution from AED30 billion to AED40 billion by 2028, expand food trade from AED 25 billion to AED40 billion, and create some 20,000 new jobs, positioning the UAE as a hub for global food innovation.

At this year’s Forum, the Cluster also launched the Knowledge Hub, designed to connect academia and industry, and the Global Buyers Programme, which facilitates international market access for UAE producers. The day also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GS1 Emirates Limited and UAE Food Cluster CLG FZCO to collaborate on the creation of a universal product catalogue for the UAE’s food and beverage sector. The agreement outlines a joint commitment to digitalize product data using GS1 global standards, enabling enhanced traceability, fraud prevention, and better management of parallel imports through validated product information at entry points.

The initiative will unify product identification across stakeholders, integrate with key government and commercial databases, and support regulatory compliance. This collaboration is expected to significantly improve efficiency, strengthen consumer trust, and support the UAE’s food security agenda by fostering seamless cooperation between public and private sector players.

Saleh Lootah, Chairman at UAE Food Cluster, said: “At this year’s Forum, we are providing a collaborative platform where key stakeholders can come together and plant the seed to new initiatives and partnerships to spark the next phase of growth. Our commitment remains on strengthening global trade connections and advancing long-term food security, here and beyond.”

Partners also reaffirmed their commitment, with Hassan Safi, CEO of Al Ain Farms commenting: “As a founding partner, Al Ain Farms is proud to sponsor the Future Food Forum 2025. This reflects the wider commitment of Al Ain Farms Group to support the UAE’s vision for resilient and sustainable food systems. The Forum is where collaboration and ideas turn into action, and through the Group’s leadership we aim to strengthen food security here at home and contribute to solutions with regional impact.”

Day one of the Forum reinforced the UAE’s leadership in shaping the global food agenda. Strategic discussions explored new models for resilient and integrated food ecosystems, highlighted how CEPA agreements are creating manufacturing and export opportunities, and showcased how global best practices such as Switzerland’s Food & Nutrition Valley can inform local strategies, positioning the Cluster as a model for accelerating competitiveness through collaboration. Panels on SMEs, logistics, consumer trends, and sustainable proteins further underlined how the UAE is aligning global trends with its national priorities.

Alongside the main programme, high-level CEO sessions with the Minister, UAE Food Cluster board reflections, and technical workshops on standards harmonisation demonstrated the Forum as a collaborative platform for strategic execution and alignment.

Looking ahead, day two of the Forum will turn toward advanced technology integration, innovation-driven growth, and digital transformation in food manufacturing.

The Forum is presented by Food Tech Valley, with founding partners Almarai, Al Ain Farms, Al Ghurair Group and IFFCO Group. DP World joins as trade enabling partner, while Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD serves as the food market access and supply chain partner. Platinum partners include Al Islami, Nestlé Middle East, RSA Cold Chain, and BRF, with GS1 UAE as the innovation partner.

