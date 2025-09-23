National Guard, Anti-Narcotics Authority strengthen cooperation to combat drug threats

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Head of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, visited the National Guard Command in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.

During the meeting, they discussed mechanisms of cooperation and coordination in several areas of mutual interest within the framework of national institutional security cooperation, particularly those related to drug control efforts and enhancing community security.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the role of the National Guard in safeguarding the nation’s achievements and strengthening its security and stability. He emphasised that cooperation between the two sides enhances the efficiency and readiness of all relevant entities in combating the scourge of drugs and contributes to building a safe and healthy, drug-free society.

For his part, Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri affirmed that this visit represents an opportunity to reinforce the institutional partnership between the two sides, contributing to supporting efforts to combat drugs, limit their spread, and protect members of society from their dangers.