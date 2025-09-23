UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day

ABU DHABI, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) – Tengku Dato' Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the UAE, hosted a reception this evening Abu Dhabi to mark his country’s National Day.

The event was attended by Fatima Al Faheem, Deputy Director of the East Asia Department, and Omar Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Malaysian Ambassador commended the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and praised the close relations between the two countries across various fields.

The reception featured traditional performances from Malaysian folklore.