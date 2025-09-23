Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- The 25th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), organised by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, continues to offer a rich platform for research, dialogue, and exploration of Arab oral heritage and travel literature.

The forum brings together researchers and scholars from across the globe, presenting papers, panel discussions, and in-depth debates on the historical and cultural dimensions of travel. Sessions highlighted the intellectual and humanistic role of travelers in documenting knowledge and cultural experiences.

In the session titled “Cities of the UAE and the Arabian Gulf in Travelers’ and Geographers’ Writings”, moderated by Dr Salem Al Teneiji, three research papers explored the contributions of travelers and geographers in documenting Emirati cities and ports.

The first paper, presented by Talal Al Rumaithi, examined the 1958 journey of the head of the Kuwaiti UN delegation to the UAE and Qatar, while Mohammed Jassim Al Sidah reviewed detailed observations on emerging educational institutions in Sharjah and the role of Kuwaiti collaboration in strengthening cultural ties.

The second paper by Wafaa Salem Al Hashimi focused on the Andalusian traveler Ibn Jubayr and his Hajj journeys in the 12th and 13th centuries, emphasizing his urban, social, and cultural observations that have made his writings an essential reference for researchers.

The third paper, by Fatima Al Mazrouei, titled “Al Dhafra Between History and Literature”, highlighted Ali Al Kindi Al Marr’s work in documenting Al Dhafra’s history, desert routes, water resources, and popular poetry that preserved place names, underscoring the importance of his writings in understanding Emirati cultural identity.

Dr Al Teneiji concluded the session with a paper analyzing the descriptions of Emirati cities by four travelers from the 9th to 13th centuries Hijri, emphasizing the vital role of UAE coastal towns such as Julfar, Dibba, Fujairah, and Sharjah as active trade hubs and cultural bridges.

Another session, “Oral Traditions in Arab Travels”, moderated by Dr Khalid Al Shehi, examined the cultural, literary, and anthropological dimensions of travel in Arab heritage.

Dr Ahmed Bahie Eldin noted that travel represents a humanistic, intellectual, and spiritual pursuit, while Dr Samir Al Dhamer highlighted travelers like Mohammed bin Blihed in preserving folk memory and traditions. Dr Najima Tai Tai presented a study of Moroccan folktales, showing how symbolic journeys in stories reflect human growth and discovery.

The forum also hosted a session on “Marvels and Wonders in Arab Travelogues”. Italian researcher Claudia Maria Triso examined the presence of women and children in Ibn Battuta’s journeys, while Dr. Abdel Hakim Tareefa explored social and cultural practices documented in travelers’ diaries. Dr. Youssef Ding Long compared Ibn Battuta’s travels with those of Xu Xiake, and Dr Ahmed Alwani studied the intersection of reality and imagination in travel texts. The session highlighted the human and cultural significance of Arab travel literature and its role in preserving tales of marvels and wonders.

The “Travelers’ Encounter” program showcased extraordinary stories of courage, resilience, and exploration, featuring Emirati women pioneers, Traveler and Explorer, Fatim Loghani as well as Writer and Traveler, Salma Al Hafeeti, who captivated audiences with tales spanning continents and cultures.

Fatim Loghani recounted her thrilling motorcycle adventures across Europe and beyond. She recalled her first major trip to the Alps, where she was the only woman among 15 professional riders. Despite falling on the first day, she completed an eight-day journey covering 2,500 km, fueling her passion for mountain adventures. Trained by a Swedish instructor in Oman and certified by a German school, her journey later took her to India, reaching 5,400 meters on a Himalayan 450 motorcycle, and through Scandinavia on a grueling ten-day expedition across Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. Her most challenging adventure came in February, riding solo 5,400 km from Dubai through Croatia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Serbia, overcoming a serious accident in Iraq. Fatim, who began motorcycling at 44, emphasized meticulous planning, avoiding night rides, and documenting her travels on TikTok to keep her family, especially her mother, updated.

Salma Al Hafeeti shared her unique experience on Socotra Island, renowned for its rare biodiversity and rich cultural heritage. During a week-long retreat without internet access, she immersed herself in the island’s pristine nature, inspiring her next literary work. She praised the hospitality of Socotra’s residents and UAE development projects, including hospitals, schools, ports, and housing, which positively impacted local life. Among the most memorable encounters was meeting the famed “Cave Man,” who lived in his cave for 62 years and chose a life of solitude despite wealth, embodying resilience and deep attachment to the land.

The session celebrated the spirit of Emirati women travelers, illustrating how their journeys across rugged mountains and remote islands reflect endurance, cultural openness, and personal growth. Their stories brought the forum’s theme “Travelers’ Tales” to life, offering audiences inspiring examples of courage and discovery.

The “Travelers’ Encounter” program will continue on the forum’s third day, featuring motorcyclist traveler Saleh Al Ayad and explorer Maysa Abdulrahman Salim.