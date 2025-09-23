Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history

SHARJAH, 23rd September, 2025 (WAM) -- In the heart of Sharjah’s desert, an extraordinary transformation is unfolding. What was once a quiet, sandy landscape is now one of the world’s most important heritage destinations — Mleiha National Park, developed and operated by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Here, under open skies, visitors can walk in the footsteps of early humans who lived over 210,000 years ago, explore Neolithic settlements, Bronze Age tombs, and discover one of the oldest forts in the Arabian Peninsula. Today, Mleiha is no longer just a local treasure; it has officially been recognised as part of the Faya Palaeolandscape, the newly inscribed UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This milestone not only puts Sharjah on the global cultural map, but it also places Mleiha at the centre of an important shift: showing how archaeological preservation can power tourism, economy, and education in the 21st century.

According to a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), cultural tourism now accounts for 40% of all global tourism. Another landmark study by UNESCO and the OECD confirms that for every $1 invested in cultural heritage, the return is $2.5 to the local economy, thanks to visitor spending, job creation, and infrastructure development.

In Sharjah, Mleiha National Park is a living proof of that model. The site has generated new tourism opportunities — from adventure travel and camping to museum education and guided archaeology tours — and is attracting visitors from the UAE, the GCC, and around the world.

Mleiha offers more than just a visit — it’s a journey into real history. Unlike a theme park, everything here is authentic. From prehistoric tools and ancient tombs to the ruins of a desert fortress, every corner invites you to step into the story of civilisation itself.

Archaeological evidence shows that early humans passed through Mleiha during their migration out of Africa, over 210,000 years ago. Nearby, a 7,000-year-old Neolithic site reveals how communities lived, herded animals, and crafted ornaments — including a rare pendant made from dugong ivory.

One of the most iconic discoveries is the Umm an-Nar Tomb, built over 4,000 years ago. The tomb contains artifacts from as far as Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley; proof that Mleiha was once a hub of global trade, connected by land and sea to ancient civilisations thousands of kilometres away.

Fast forward to the late pre-Islamic period, and Mleiha’s iconic mud-brick fort rises from the sands. Dating back to the 3rd century BCE, it stands as the UAE’s oldest known fort structure; once protecting the community and controlling important inland trade routes.

Beyond the ruins, Mleiha National Park is a full-fledged destination for education, nature, and outdoor adventure. The Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers curated exhibitions, digital storytelling, and live demonstrations of ancient practices. Visitors can join desert treks, paragliding sessions, overnight camps, and stargazing experiences.

This blend of science and sustainability is no accident. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, 73% of global travellers now prefer destinations that offer cultural depth and environmental responsibility. Mleiha’s eco-tourism model, which blends preservation with immersive travel, is right in line with this shift.

Sharjah’s investment in Mleiha is not just about the past; it’s a forward-looking model. Cultural heritage, when managed with care and creativity, becomes a powerful economic and social engine.

Research by ICOMOS and the World Bank suggests that cultural heritage sites, when integrated into national development strategies, can boost local employment by 30–40%, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. With Mleiha, Sharjah has created jobs in guiding, hospitality, conservation, and education — while protecting one of the region’s most valuable historical assets.

Located just an hour’s drive from Dubai and Sharjah city, Mleiha National Park offers a journey through time and a reminder that history isn’t something you only read in books. It’s something you can walk through, touch, and learn from.

From the earliest tools made by humans to a fort that stood for centuries, every corner of Mleiha tells a story. And now, the world is listening.

