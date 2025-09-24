MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental efforts

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in cooperation with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), hosted the inaugural Nature Guardians Majlis in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the 80th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Introducing the Emirati majlis model to a global audience and to the heart of multilateral diplomacy, the Nature Guardians Majlis featured a high-level gathering designed to foster open dialogue and collaborative action in the lead-up to the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The Majlis convened a high-level assembly of decision-makers and experts, including ministers, ambassadors, and nature envoys from various countries participating in UNGA 80. They were joined by representatives from prominent international organisations, notably IUCN, to deliberate on strategies for tackling the pressing crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, opened the session emphasising the UAE's unwavering commitment to multilateralism and environmental stewardship.

Underscoring the importance of biodiversity and building collective momentum to preserve it, Dr. Amna Al Dahak stated, “The UAE, with its deep-rooted legacy of environmental stewardship and innovative action, stands as a leading force in global conservation. The IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi next month will serve as an important global platform, accelerating transformative conservation efforts and fostering the crucial collaboration needed to address the urgent crisis of biodiversity loss through immediate unity, multilateral action, and robust partnerships."

She underscored the importance of bridging the gap between ambition and delivery in conservation, adding, “It is clear that all is not lost, and we will overcome barriers to drive momentum towards a green world where ecosystems thrive. We believe that by uniting our efforts, we can drive tangible commitments and initiatives for conservation, ensuring a sustainable future for both nature and humanity.”

This was followed by IUCN President Razan Al Mubarak’s remarks, who spoke about the Union's value proposition and the Congress runway, saying, “The IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi will be a moment to elevate ambition and turn collaboration into action. Together we can deliver bold, transformative solutions that address the interconnected needs of nature and people, ensuring our efforts are inclusive, equitable, and grounded in science. More than ever, we must act as one community to secure a thriving future for all.”

The Majlis featured three preselected interventions by a representative of Indigenous People, a youth leader, and a UN Representative, followed by an open Majlis round where all attendees had a chance to speak.

The Majlis was moderated by Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of the Government Communications Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who guided a candid, interactive dialogue fostering an open exchange. The discussions resonated with powerful calls for transformative action, showcasing examples of leadership and innovation that serve as blueprints for a nature-positive future.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak concluded the Majlis with a short speech expressing deep gratitude for the richness of the dialogue and the spirit of collaboration.

She said, “Looking ahead, the UAE is more committed than ever to fostering these partnerships. We are excited to welcome you all to Abu Dhabi next month, where we will continue to build on the foundations laid today, translating these powerful discussions into concrete commitments and collaborative actions.”

The insights, connections, and commitments formed at the Nature Guardians Majlis in New York will directly inform the narrative and priorities for the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, aiming to drive significant commitments and tangible impact.

The partnerships and frameworks established are expected to be instrumental in advancing a nature-positive agenda at the climate-biodiversity nexus, emphasising resilience, equity, and innovation for years to come.

