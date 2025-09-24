AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts

BRUSSELS, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Major airports across Europe, including London Heathrow, Berlin Brandenburg and Brussels, were hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted passenger check-in systems, forced cancellations and caused widespread travel delays, cybersecurity experts said.

The European Union's cybersecurity agency ENISA confirmed that the hack on Collins Aerospace, owned by RTX, was a ransomware attack, but did not say where the attack originated from. The outage, which hit check-in and baggage drop services, has affected dozens of flights since Friday.

"Broadly, the majority of ransomware activity is still geared towards extortion through data encryption and theft," said Rafe Pilling, Director of Threat Intelligence at Sophos, a British cybersecurity firm.

Ransomware is malicious software used by cybercriminals to encrypt a company’s data and demand payment for its release. They typically operate in the shadows, and many try to avoid targets which might earn them unwanted attention from law enforcement agencies.

Christian Perry, CEO of Undetectable AI, said hackers are no longer “sitting in dark rooms typing away.” With AI, he said, attackers can launch faster, smarter operations that evade traditional security systems.

“In this sort of attack, AI can do the heavy lifting that used to take hackers weeks. It can scan for weaknesses across huge systems in minutes, and once it finds a way in, it can copy normal user behaviour so it doesn’t raise any alarms," Perry said. “Unfortunately, this probably won’t be the last time we see something like this."

He added that the same methods could be used to hit other vital sectors such as hospitals, banks, public transport and emergency services. But Perry noted AI could also be deployed defensively: “It’s not all doom and gloom. AI can be trained to work on our side too – spotting unusual patterns, picking up threats faster than any human team, and shutting down attacks before they spiral.

Airports have urged passengers to confirm flight status before travelling and to arrive early — two hours for Schengen flights and three hours for non-Schengen routes. Brussels Airlines advised travellers to check in online, noting that airline systems were not affected.

Consumer protection organisation Testachats said passengers whose flights are cancelled due to the cyberattack are entitled to a free alternative solution or a full refund of their ticket, but not financial compensation, as the disruption qualifies as force majeure. Airlines, however, remain obliged to provide assistance for long delays, including meals and hotel accommodation if necessary.