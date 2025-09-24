Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 90th meeting of the council, which was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the council.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the council, and board members Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum and Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP); and Muna Alosaimi, Chief Executive Officer of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The meeting focused on Dubai’s strategic objectives in monitoring and reducing carbon emissions, supporting the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. The DSCE approved the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory 2024.

It also approved the winners of the 2025 Emirates Energy Award, which honours the region’s best practices and innovative projects in energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability.

“Our goal is to support the sustainability road map and achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. We attach great importance to adopting best practices and advanced technologies that increase the efficiency of resource use and support Dubai’s sustainable development in line with the UAE’s national initiatives and federal strategies,” said Al Tayer.

Al Muhairbi said that the council has approved two important regulatory frameworks for trading petroleum products in Dubai: the Safety Policy in Petroleum Products Trade Policy, which aims to ensure the highest standards of health, safety and environmental protection, and the Regulatory Framework for Petroleum Products Trade, which provides comprehensive governance mechanisms to enhance transparency, efficiency and compliance in the sector.