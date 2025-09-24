TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

BEIJING, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, through its virtual office in Beijing, participated as a strategic partner in the UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum, held in the Chinese capital on 23rd and 24th September.

Organised by the UAE Embassy in China, the forum was held under the theme “Building Bridges and Driving Innovation”.

The event was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Chen Wenqing, Director of the Department of West Asia and North Africa at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs; along with senior officials, representatives of think tanks, research bodies and academic institutions from both countries. Discussions focused on prospects for cooperation and on strengthening intellectual and cultural ties between the UAE and China.

The TRENDS delegation said participation in the forum reinforces the centre’s role as a knowledge bridge between Emirati and Chinese think tanks. They noted the forum offers a platform for exchanging views, developing ideas to address global challenges, and strengthening dialogue between East and West.

They thanked the UAE Embassy for organising the event, stressing the importance of think tanks in shaping responses to international issues and highlighting the depth of UAE–China ties across cultural, economic and other fields.

TRENDS’ participation included a pavilion presenting its research areas, studies and publications to visitors.