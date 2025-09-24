G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

BRUSSELS, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union have issued a joint statement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, addressing key international challenges.

The ministers welcomed the proposal to establish a UN Support Office for Haiti and transition the Multinational Security Support Mission into a new force, with a mandate to dismantle gangs, secure critical infrastructure, and re-establish security in Haiti together with the Haitian authorities.

On the Middle East, they called for alleviating the immense suffering of civilians in Gaza through a flood of humanitarian aid and securing the release of all hostages, while urging a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They also affirmed their readiness to engage with Arab partners on reconstruction and advancing a lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

On Iran, the statement urged Tehran to fully implement its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and engage in direct talks with the United States towards a robust, durable and comprehensive nuclear agreement.

In Asia, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, including in the East China Sea, the South China Sea, and across the Taiwan Strait, and called for denuclearisation of North Korea.

Marking the UN’s 80th anniversary, the G7 stressed the need for reforms to ensure the organisation is more effective in addressing global challenges.