Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has discussed prospects for enhancing economic cooperation between Dubai and Australia during a meeting with a delegation led by the Rosslyn Bates, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training of Queensland, Australia.

The meeting explored opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment between Dubai and Queensland, with a focus on key sectors of mutual interest. It also highlighted the advantages Dubai offers Australian companies seeking to expand into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, leveraging the emirate’s world-class infrastructure and supportive business environment.

Dubai’s non-oil trade with Australia exceeded AED13.1 billion in 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 8 percent.

Hosted today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the meeting was attended by Yahya Lootah, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce; Ridwaan Jadwat, Australian Ambassador to the UAE; Bryony Hilless, Consul-General of Australia in Dubai; and several key officials.

“We are committed to strengthening bridges with our international partners and exploring new avenues of cooperation that empower the business community and stimulate the growth of global trade. Queensland remains a valued economic partner, and we look forward to deepening our bilateral relations while unlocking fresh opportunities for investment and trade,” Lootah said.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce registered 250 new Australian companies in the first half of 2025, bringing the total number of active Australian member companies to 1,594 by the end of June.