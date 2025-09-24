Frontline Heroes Office affirms support for frontline professionals

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) is marking World Social Responsibility Day, observed globally on 25th September, by reaffirming its commitment to supporting and empowering frontline professionals.

FHO said that the social responsibility remains a core element of the UAE leadership’s strategy, underlining efforts to improve the well-being, recognition and development of those who protect the health and safety of the community.

“Our goal is to build a brighter and more sustainable future for all our frontline heroes and their families,” FHO said, adding that it will launch further initiatives to improve quality of life through partnerships with government and private entities.