National Human Rights Institution conducts 7th visit to workers’ housing in UAQ

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- A team from National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) inspected a workers’ accommodation facility in Umm Al Qaiwain to monitor conditions and ensure compliance with national legislation and international human rights standards.

The team was led by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Institution, and included Fatima Al Bedwawi, Member of the Board of Trustees; Dr. Saeed Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the Institution; and a number of officials.

The visit, the seventh in a nationwide programme, is part of a broader plan to promote a culture of human rights and strengthen cooperation with relevant stakeholders.

During the inspection, the NHRI team met workers at the facility to hear their feedback on living and working conditions, with the aim of assessing the situation directly and providing recommendations to further protect and enhance workers’ rights in the UAE.