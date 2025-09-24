EU imported €478 billion worth of high-tech products in 2024: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- In 2024, the EU imported €478 billion worth of high-tech products, indicating a small decrease of 0.2% compared with 2023, while exports reached €501 billion, up by 8.1% from 2023, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The extra-EU trade balance in high-tech products went from a deficit of €15 billion in 2023 to a surplus of €23 billion in 2024, after 4 consecutive trade deficit years.

More than half of the EU’s high-tech imports in 2024 came from China (30%; €141 billion) and the United States (23%; €111 billion), with other top trading partners being Switzerland (6%; €31 billion) and Taiwan (6%; €26 billion), followed by Vietnam (5%; €24 billion) and the United Kingdom (4%; €21 billion).

Electronics-telecommunications accounted for the largest share of high-tech imports from non-EU countries (36%), for which China was the largest trading partner. Computers and office machines represented 18% of imports from non-EU countries, and pharmacy products 15%, mostly coming from China and the United States, respectively.

Pharmaceuticals led the high-tech exports for the United States (54% of high-tech exports; €84 billion), Switzerland (51%; €15 billion) and Japan (35%; €5 billion).

The largest exported category for China (32% of high-tech exports; €15 billion) was electronics-telecommunications, while for the United Kingdom (22%; €10 billion) and Türkiye (37%; €5 billion) it was aerospace.