Al Ain Zoo launches new educational programmes for students to explore nature

AL AIN, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Ain Zoo has introduced a new series of educational programmesmes for the 2025 academic year, offering students from kindergarten to grade 10 an engaging blend of learning and exploration. Designed to spark curiosity and inspire a love for nature, the programmes transform education into an adventure that extends far beyond the classroom.

By contacting education@alainzoo.ae, schools can give their students the opportunity to step outside the classroom and into a living laboratory of learning. Guided by passionate educators, participants will experience nature firsthand while developing skills that support both academic growth and environmental awareness. For kindergarten to grade 3, activities include the Sensory Safari, Animal Tales, interactive puppet shows, and hands-on experiences such as Little Ranger and Little Farmer.

These activities spark curiosity and help children engage with nature in playful and imaginative ways. Students in grades 4 to 7 will delve deeper into the natural world through explorations of ecosystems and conservation challenges. Programmes such as Life in Balance, World of Birds, and the Desert Guardians challenge inspire teamwork, critical thinking, and an appreciation of biodiversity.

For grades 8 to 10, the Zoo has designed advanced workshops that encourage sustainable thinking and problem-solving. These sessions address global environmental issues and empower students to develop practical solutions that reflect sustainability principles. Beyond these structured programmes, students can also enjoy guided tours of the Zoo, the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, and Al Ain Safari. All tours are led by a dedicated team of educators who bring knowledge to life with passion and enthusiasm.

In addition, Al Ain Zoo continues to offer its well-loved cultural and heritage programmes that celebrate the UAE’s traditions. Students can explore fossils and archaeology, take part in traditional games, try heritage crafts, and experience activities such as Sahara Yadwah and the Desert Pharmacy. With this rich variety of experiences, Al Ain Zoo becomes more than a destination. It is a living, open-air classroom where students learn through play, connect with nature, and nurture a lifelong commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainability.