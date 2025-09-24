Dubai Police organises ‘Residential Complexes Security Forum’

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Anti-Crime Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, organised the 'Residential Complexes Security Forum' at the Dubai Police Officers' Club. The forum aimed to strengthen relationships with all strategic partners across various sectors in the emirate of Dubai.

The event was attended by Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Colonel Aref Bishouh, Director of the Anti-Crime Department; representatives from various companies and real estate developers; and several senior officers.

Brig. Saeed Al Hajri highlighted that the forum is organised under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the follow-up of Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Affairs. He indicated that the main objective is to strengthen partnerships with strategic partners across various sectors, particularly those involved in managing residential complexes in Dubai, emphasizing that the forum's initiatives are vital for enhancing community collaboration.

Brig. Saeed Al Hajri emphasised that the forum is organised under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and with the oversight of Major General Harib Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Affairs. He noted that the primary objective is to strengthen partnerships with strategic partners across various sectors, particularly those managing residential complexes in Dubai. He highlighted that the forum is contributing to the enhancement of community collaboration.

Furthermore, Brig. Al Hajri confirmed that the forum aligns with the Dubai Police's strategic goal of making Dubai the safest city. “This will be accomplished by fostering partnerships across diverse sectors, raising community awareness, and implementing best practices and smart systems to improve security and safety, all while aiming for a zero crime rate, especially in residential areas,” he continued.

Brig. Al Hajri commended the efforts of all strategic partners in the government and private sectors to establish a sustainable framework for achieving a zero crime rate in residential complexes. He emphasised the importance of a collaborative awareness plan, enhanced training for personnel, such as security guards, and the integration of smart systems and artificial intelligence to strengthen home security.

Meanwhile, Col. Aref Bishouh highlighted that the forum is vital for strengthening collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships between Dubai Police and relevant organisations, including developers and property management companies. “This collaboration seeks to sustain initiatives that promote a safe living environment, reinforcing Dubai's position as a premier destination for living, working, and investing,” he added.

Brig. Al Hajri acknowledged the remarkable contributions of security supervisors and guards, who play a vital role in supporting the security framework, maintaining discipline, addressing challenges, and managing risks according to the highest institutional standards. He also highlighted Dubai Police's dedication to enhancing the professionalism of the private security sector to effectively meet future security demands in protecting the community.

Brig. Al Hajri pointed out that security guards are often the first responders to incidents, tasked with implementing initial measures to mitigate risks until specialised police units arrive.

Representatives from real estate companies and developers praised their ongoing strategic partnership with Dubai Police, emphasising the implementation of best practices that enhance Dubai's status as a global hub for investors and entrepreneurs.

The panel concluded with discussions on residential complexes' security requirements and standards.