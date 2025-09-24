ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role in building sustainable food system

DUBAI, 24th September, 2025 (WAM) -- ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, today announced the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Nestlé UAE and House of Pops. The signings took place in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, reaffirming the government’s commitment to mobilising the private sector, particularly the UAE Food Cluster, to optimise the national food ecosystem.

The MoUs highlight the pivotal role of private sector in accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable and efficient food system. Reducing food loss and waste is a strategic priority for the UAE, not only to safeguard natural resources and the environment but also to strengthen national economic resilience. They also emphasise that the engagement of private sector companies is driving momentum to turn the UAE’s vision into action, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the nation’s development model.

Launched in 2022, ne’ma s is a reflection of the UAE’s leadership vision and call to action to reduce food loss and waste. It brings together government, business, and community partners and unites efforts to cut food loss and waste by 50% by 2030, in line with the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and UN SDG 12.3. The new MoUs represent a practical step forward, engaging both multinational corporations and SMEs in driving systemic change, including collaborative food rescue efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Khuloud Hassan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer at Emirates Foundation and Secretary-General of the ne’ma Steering Committee, said, “The MoUs with Nestlé UAE and House of Pops demonstrate how the private sector can harness its capabilities and innovation to transform the challenge of food loss and waste into opportunities for growth and impact. Our ambition extends beyond reducing food waste by 50% by 2030—we aim to build a food system that is more efficient, resilient, and globally competitive. This vision requires broad-based alliances between government, businesses, and communities to deliver scalable, evidence-based solutions with a lasting impact.

“We have an incredible opportunity to showcase the power of collective action in reshaping the future of food in the UAE and across the region. We call on the private sector to join this movement. Our success can position the UAE as a global model, as a nation where food is never wasted," she concluded.

Under the MoU, Nestlé UAE will contribute to the UAE’s Food Loss and Waste Baseline Study by sharing relevant operational data and insights. The company will also work closely with ne’ma towards reducing food waste and loss with the national Zero Food Waste Framework, ensuring that Nestlé’s existing solutions and best practices are integrated into a broader UAE-wide effort. Through this collaboration, ne’ma and Nestlé will leverage ne’ma’s practical guides and tools, design and deliver joint awareness and education programmes, and divert surplus food away from landfill.

The partnership will also strengthen knowledge-sharing and capacity-building, advancing scalable solutions to reduce waste across the value chain.

Hassan Atia, General Business Manager at Nestlé UAE, said, “ This collaboration reflects our commitment to responsible consumption and aligns with our broader impact in the UAE across the entire value chain, supporting over 7,200 jobs, contributing AED4.8 billion in gross value to the economy, and driving innovation across our operations.”

House of Pops, through its MoU with ne’ma, will lead awareness initiatives with a strong focus on engaging youth. The company will organize school road shows, workshops, and community activations designed to instill more mindful attitudes toward food. In addition, House of Pops will mobilise the hospitality sector, local communities, and wider ecosystem stakeholders to accelerate systemic change, while contributing to innovation and data-sharing efforts that scale national impact.

Mazen Kanaan, CEO of House of Pops, said, “We believe real change starts with awareness, especially among young people. As a proudly homegrown UAE brand, we feel a deep responsibility to embed sustainable practices across society. Through innovative solutions that repurpose surplus and imperfect produce into our products, we aim to reinvent the food ecosystem to ensure circularity and reduce waste. Our partnership with ne’ma enables us to drive meaningful impact, engaging schools, communities, and the hospitality sector in alignment with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future.”

Through these partnerships, the UAE is laying the groundwork for a circular economy and sustainable food ecosystem rooted in data, innovation, and global best practices. Achieving the country’s target of halving food loss and waste by 2030 will require both behavioral change and investments in technology, driven by collaboration across all sectors of society.